I first met Gita Frankel when I was looking for a Holocaust survivor to speak to my “Questions of Identity” seminar at Case Western Reserve University. (“Gita Frankel: Holocaust survivor overcame odds to educate people,” July 31)
The first time I arrived at her house, she served me a piece of homemade cake cut by a knife which was the only possession she had from her childhood in Poland. When I discovered the she had been a friend of my mother’s (Ruby Bass), who had recently died, we immediately bonded. Gita spoke to my class many times, and when she could no longer do that, we watched a DVD of her testimony. I was fortunate to spend time with her just before she died.
In her memory, I have in my garden lots of lychnis, one of my favorite flowers, which Gita was happy to give me every spring to propagate and bloom. When I see the brilliant dark pink flowers, I smile, knowing that Gita has touched not only my life, but the lives of thousands.
I will miss hearing her say, when I would call to make a date to come to visit, “Any time. Any time.” We have lost a real treasure in our community, but she leaves a huge legacy.
Gail Arnoff
Shaker Heights