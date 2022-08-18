Thank you to the Cleveland Jewish News for sharing with our community the uplifting news about the continuity of Friendship Circle’s services to individuals with disabilities who age out of our current programs. (“Friendship Circle to build new campus,” Aug. 5)
Simultaneously buying the three properties in South Euclid came with some challenges, so we are very grateful how all the issues were successfully resolved with the help of so many people.
A special shoutout, in particular, to agent Jeremy Steiger and attorney Aaron Evenchik.
Jeremy initially waived his brokerage fee, but when that was not an option, he donated the entire commission of over $10,000 back to Friendship Circle.
Aaron and his team at Hahn Loeser treated the transaction with utmost professionalism and service, all pro-bono.
Thank you to these two outstanding “mench”en among many wonderful people who made this move forward possible.
Rabbi Yossi Marozov, Executive Director
Friendship Circle of Cleveland
Pepper Pike