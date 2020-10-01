I recently learned that my state senator, Matt Dolan, attempted to defund Orange city schools. It is important for voters to understand that Dolan was willing to sacrifice public schools to appease wealthy donors.
Last year, the Akron Beacon Journal and the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that Dolan had added an amendment to the budget to provide a $5.8 million property tax break to wealthy residents of the Village of Hunting Valley, reducing funding to Orange city schools.
Hunting Valley residents, whose average annual income is $500,000 and whose average house value is $1.3 million, are underpaying property taxes based on Ohio Department of Education’s local tax effort index. In fact, they are paying well below the state average.
Why would Dolan push to add this amendment benefiting a community that is underpaying their taxes? Big donors live in Hunting Valley including: Mal Mixon ($2.500), Brian Colleran and his relatives ($12,700), and Jon Lindseth and Richard Hollington (combined $8,000).
I want my state senator to fully fund public schools. I will be voting for Dolan’s opponent, Tom Jackson, for the Ohio District 24 Senate seat. Jackson will ensure politicians serve the people that elect them, not just the powerful or well connected.
Marcia Bakst
Lyndhurst