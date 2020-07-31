I was saddened to read about the recent passing of Dr. Saul Genuth. I had the good fortune to study with him and receive training from him during my internal medicine residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in the late 1970s. He devoted his professional career to advancing the treatment of diabetes mellitus. He was an esteemed teacher, researcher and clinician in the field of diabetes as well as general endocrinology.
He was a leader in the landmark diabetes research study called the diabetes control and complications trial. This research study helped to clarify the question of whether improved blood glucose control helps to reduce complications. The final conclusion of this study did prove that tight control of blood glucose levels improves clinical outcomes.
This was a monumentally important discovery in clinical medicine. As a result of this finding, the treatment of diabetes shifted toward tight control of blood glucose levels. Doctors practice patterns across the country and throughout the world were improved as a result of this research. The result was a dramatic improvement in diabetes care and lessening of diabetic complications that helped to improve the lives of millions of people with diabetes.
Saul was a very innovative, inspiring and effective teacher. The knowledge that I received from him in clinical medicine and diabetes care left a lasting impact on me. He will be missed.
Mark Roth, M.D.
Shaker Heights
