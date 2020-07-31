The parishioners of Gesu Catholic Church in University Heights wish to express our solidarity with our Jewish friends and neighbors after seeing and hearing of anti-Semitic graffiti on various buildings and businesses in our neighborhood this past weekend.
Such expressions of hatred are abhorrent to us, and to all who believe in a kind and merciful God who is the Creator of all human beings. We join you in condemning this hateful act. Our Catholic faith calls us to see our Jewish brothers and sisters, and all men and women, as sacred. Recognizing that God calls us to care for one another, we pray for an end to hatred and we long for a deeper awakening among people of all faiths to protect the lives and dignity of every person.
We promise not just good wishes, but prayers for you and for all who are harmed and insulted by this action and by many other such acts. Please do not hesitate to call on the Gesu Catholic community for support and prayers.
May God bless us all and keep us all safe in these very difficult times.
Father Karl Kiser, SJ, Pastor
Church of the Gesu
University Heights