In my wildest dreams, I never imagined I would become friends with two fellow Glenville High School graduates and members of the same club, AOE.
I refer to the late Jack Bardon and Will Gaylin. Jack was one of my two closest friends; the other was Rudy Perkal, whose parents operated a noted deli on East 105th Street in Cleveland. Unless memory fails me, I bonded with Jack and Rudy in the 10th or maybe 11th grade.
Jack was almost shy; Rudy was gregarious. But I digress. Jack passed away in 1993, and was noted worldwide as “the father of modern-day psychology.” Will passed away this past Dec. 30, and was known worldwide as “a pioneer in exploring moral issues in modern medicine.” There were other Glenville grads who achieved various levels of fame, but not like Jack and Will. I cherish that thought.
David Brown
North Bethesda, Md.