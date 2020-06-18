June 6, 2020, marked the second anniversary of the petira of my beloved grandmother, Leatrice Bergida Rabinsky.
My grandmother personified strength. She had a strong handshake, perfect posture, a voice that projected and radiated positive energy.
My grandmother persevered. She finished her Ph.D. in her fifties, trailblazed Holocaust education and organized the first trips to concentration camps.
My grandmother was a builder. She empowered students, fostered growth, created networks and fundraised scholarships.
My grandmother was a cheerleader. She empowered every single person she met. Every person was a world unto their own, and my grandmother held dear the honor of being a part of it.
My grandmother was an artist. She wrote plays, created centerpieces, painted pictures and designed ketubot.
My grandmother loved. Her family, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. Her friends, colleagues and strangers.
But perhaps most importantly to me, my grandmother was my friend. She walked along side me in all that I did. Encouraged me, loved me, laughed with me, reframed life for me.
Not a day goes by where I don’t think about my grandmother. What she would say, how she would react, what advice she would give. The sound of her laugh. The strength of her hug.
As I attempt to live my life holding dear the qualities my grandmother possessed, I know she is still right beside me, holding my hand, cheering me on.
Adina Bensoussan
Manhattan, N.Y.