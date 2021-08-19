To anonymous, you left an envelope for me on my side door Aug. 2. You wrote a wonderful letter about how you knew my mom, Suzanne Strate. You wrote that you read my mom’s obituary here in the Cleveland Jewish News. You included a gift that you were afraid I would try to return if you signed your name.
I would so love to hear more stories from you about my mom. I promise I won’t try to return the gift. The gift was and still is very much appreciated. I hope to hear from you soon.
Brynna Fish
Cleveland Heights