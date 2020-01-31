Thank you for your “On the Bookshelf” review of my book, “A Prince in the Queen City: The Life of Henry Mack.”
As a child of 9 years old, I found an antique photograph of Henry Mack among some family heirlooms. At that time, no one in the family could identify the man who stared out at me from that old tintype image so I became determined to solve the mystery. Over the next four decades, I combed through library stacks, archival collections and eventually cyberspace to discover his identity and story.
As I uncovered each of his accomplishments, I was drawn further into my quest. Forgotten in death, in life my ancestor knew U.S. presidents named Lincoln, Grant, Hayes, Harrison, and likely Taft. Not too shabby for a penniless immigrant who began his American success story peddling his pack through the countryside. Hopefully, my book will help restore Henry Mack to his rightful place in American Jewish history.
Michael Rich
Hudson