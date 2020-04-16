I want to express my gratitude to the Orthodox community for the dramatic sacrifices made during this pandemic. Many rituals require the community to pray together. Yet you have placed the need to preserve life over those mitzvot.
I am not Orthodox, and many of us do not comprehend the importance of these practices. A rabbi once explained that we pray to Avinu Malkeinu, our Father. We should think of prayer as if speaking to our loving parent. Imagine if we told the children around the world that not only is their school closed for months, but they can’t talk to their parents. That is what we have asked of the Orthodox communities, and you have widely complied.
With rising anti-Semitism, it’s disappointing to hear anti-Semitic statements by Jews about Jews. The globally recognized definition of anti-Semitism includes several examples: accusing Jews … of being responsible for … wrongdoing committed by a single Jewish person or group and applying double standards by requiring … behavior not expected … of any other … nation.
Are we not guilty of Anti-Semitism when we blame the entire Orthodox community for a few minyans that continue to meet? With 100,000 deaths worldwide, isn’t focusing on the death toll among observant neighborhoods a double standard? We don’t blame other victims who didn’t limit their daily grocery run or continued to play golf.
Sincere thanks for abstaining from your daily rituals and spending time with our Father so that we can all be safe.
Brad Schlang
Moreland Hills