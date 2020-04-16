We are saddened by the recent passing of our friend, Alvin Gray. For all of his accomplishments and leadership, at his core he was an outstanding example of avodah (service to G-d), g’milut chasadim (acts of loving kindness) and love for Eretz Israel.

His courage was clearly exemplified in his many trips to the former Soviet Union on behalf of its Jews as well as speaking engagements (at the JCC) on behalf of and to educate all about mental illness. We marveled at his kindness which was elucidated on how well he treated everyone, regardless of their station in life. Finally his character was illuminated by his actions showing his love of Jews as well as non-Jews everywhere.

Al’s impact is an inspiration and legacy for us all.

Linda and Clifford Wolf

Beachwood

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Disclaimer

Letters, commentaries and opinions appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.