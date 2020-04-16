We are saddened by the recent passing of our friend, Alvin Gray. For all of his accomplishments and leadership, at his core he was an outstanding example of avodah (service to G-d), g’milut chasadim (acts of loving kindness) and love for Eretz Israel.
His courage was clearly exemplified in his many trips to the former Soviet Union on behalf of its Jews as well as speaking engagements (at the JCC) on behalf of and to educate all about mental illness. We marveled at his kindness which was elucidated on how well he treated everyone, regardless of their station in life. Finally his character was illuminated by his actions showing his love of Jews as well as non-Jews everywhere.
Al’s impact is an inspiration and legacy for us all.
Linda and Clifford Wolf
Beachwood