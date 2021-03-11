When I was asked if I’d like to volunteer delivering kosher groceries to seniors residing in area apartment buildings last year, I wasn’t sure what I had signed up for! It has turned into one of the most enjoyable mitzvah projects I have been involved in. Working with the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry, I, along with other volunteers, have become a group of friends that look forward to getting together to meet and greet the residents and bring them much appreciated food staples and challah.
All this happens under the direction of our fantastic director, Rivka Goldstein, who makes sure the food is bagged and loaded into the carts ready for us to bring to each apartment door. I’ve even gotten to belt out a few tunes for the holidays in the hallways where we are always greeted with a smile and a huge thank you.
Such great work the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry does in reaching out to the community to help all those in need. I’m honored to be a part of it all.
Cantor Laurel Barr
Solon