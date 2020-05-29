I like buying grapes, especially when they are on sale. I have not bought grapes during the COVID-19 crisis. They are in the produce section in open plastic bags where they can be picked over by many people.
I have been buying bananas, pine-
apples and cantaloupes because they are safer for the consumer because they have natural covers. I think Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton should require they be packaged in sealed plastic containers, like strawberries, raspberries and blueberries that are pre-weighed.
Robert Grossman
South Euclid