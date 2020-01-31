The CJN should be ashamed of itself for publishing a completely non-newsworthy article that shined Gross Schechter Day School in an unwarranted ugly light. (“Gross Schechter EdChoice postcard erroneously sent to wrong ZIP code,” cjn.org)
The postcard mailing was a terrific marketing strategy, as many people, myself included, did not know that such a voucher program existed, and so many, don’t realize there are viable options to get out of failing or sub-par school districts, with government assistance. Rather than focus on the good the mailing could accomplish, shame on you for focusing on one tiny inadvertent error (that was more the simple mistake of the mailing house, rather than the school).
Renee Greller, Board Member
Gross Schechter Day School