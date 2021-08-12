Reading last week’s headline story on the Aleksander Shul, I was appalled by the truly unfounded accusations and insinuations thrust at attorney Dale Markowitz. He is a class act and a very ethical litigant. (“Lawyer: UH mayor discriminates against Orthodox Jews,” Aug. 6)

It’s a shame when others transgress to groundless name calling to champion their cause.

The fact is that I’ve known Markowitz the entirety of my life. From our days at Rowland Elementary School through the years at Park Synagogue to the courtrooms of our careers, he has been nothing but a principled citizen and an honorable man.

Bruce Bogart

Berachwood

