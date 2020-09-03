I am writing to express my growing concern over the direction that Beachwood’s leadership is taking the city. The revelations over how now city council president James Pasch has tried to cover up a police officer’s apparent misuse of force at Beachwood Place in June 2019 and the naked attempt by Pasch and the other members of the council to silence councilman Mike Burkons for standing by a different police officer falsely of accused of racist actions – by someone who had previously stated the officer acted appropriately – raises a lot of disturbing questions.
When Beachwood voters replaced Mayor Merle S. Gorden with Martin S. Horwitz, we all thought that we were done with the drama and the power games that hurt Beachwood rather than helped the city. We all thought that Horwitz and the new council would bring a steady, common sense approach to running the city with a focus on transparency, due process, respect for city institutions including our safety forces, and deliberative inclusion of all the people of Beachwood in renewing the city.
Instead, we are once again subjected to petty power games, misuse of authority, cover-ups and suppression of public debate. Burkons appears to be the only
member who stands by his word, speaking out when things go wrong in order to bring sunlight on the problems the city faces. It’s time the other members of council did the same.
Mike Schiller
Beachwood