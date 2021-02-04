Wonderful decision by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel to remain on South Taylor Road and not to relocate further eastward (“Funeral home expansion planned,” Jan. 29).
While a move is sometimes the best option, it’s not without consequence. Jewish organizations need to seriously contemplate uprooting their inner-ring suburban locations to follow their clientele and/or congregants a short distance eastward to perceived greener pastures. Some allow for driving to shul on Shabbos, so it boils down to an extra 15 minutes.
Often, they expend far more dollars and resources in a new facility than would be the case remaining in place with upgrades and renovations. Distilling it down, moving could be construed as the uniquely American “throw away, build new mentality” with a subliminal dose of institutional racism. It’s leaving a gaping hole for those that remain and destruction caused by what may be unintentional “white flight,” not to mention ecologically unfriendly urban sprawl.
For all the synagogues, Jewish day schools, kosher restaurants and other Jewish organizations that remain in Cleveland Heights, along with the glorious edifices of dozens of other religious places of worship in the same community, stability of location is a sign of real community commitment and leadership.
BKB’s decision to remain on Taylor Road is not just an economic decision for them, it’s helping to promote Orthodox neighborhoods to flourish in the Taylor Road area with Jewish plurality. It is a very commendable sign of Jewish unity while operating in a beautiful integrated community.
Clifford Wolf
Beachwood