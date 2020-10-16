Where is the Anti-Defamation League’s response to Sen. Kamala Harris’ faux pas in stating that she is proud of Jacob Blake and his family, whom she has described as “incredible” and “wonderful?”
Blake was subject to a restraining order and has been charged with criminal trespassing, sexual assault and disorderly conduct. He has not yet been tried for the crimes of his ex-girlfriend. He is painted as a family man because he has six children, although only three of those children are the offspring of this ex-girlfriend.
Yes, 2015 gun charges against him were dropped, but the prosecutor moved to dismiss due to “witness issues,” meaning, potential witnesses were not cooperative. Let’s look at his “wonderful” father who has made statements such as, “The same pink toe Jewish people that control the interest rate control the media they control Minds and money,” and “a cracker jew can do whatever to a white woman for years but let a jig try it,” not to mention that he considers black President Donald Trump supporters “young Black coons.”
Of what, exactly, is Harris proud?
Chaya Tabak
Cleveland Heights