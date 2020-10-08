President Donald Trump called teaching about slavery and racism in our schools a form of child abuse and a cause of anti-American feelings.
If Trump were president of Egypt, would he prohibit Jews from reading the Haggadah on Passover because its story might cause Egyptian children to disrespect their country?
When I was in school in the 1950s and ‘60s, we learned about slavery as something from America’s distant past. We were taught almost nothing of its long-term consequences and of racism’s persistence in our own times.
As Jews we know all too well what happens when leaders goad their followers into blaming “the other” for their troubles.
I am proud that Jews played significant roles in America’s civil rights movement, with many a rabbi walking arm-in-arm with the Rev. Martin Luther King through streets lined with hate-filled mobs.
I believe that the persecution endured by Jews and by Blacks make us natural allies in the quest for justice. As King said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Internationally, with persecution an age-old threat to the very survival of the Jewish people, the modern state of Israel serves as an essential place of refuge.
Israel remains a work in progress, striving to live up to the noble ideals of its founding as a place where Jews, Muslims, Christians and others can live in peace.
American Jews are working to form a more perfect union, and a more just world must learn from our past and honor our core values.
Robert N. Brown
Cleveland Heights