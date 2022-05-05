Ohio legislators continue their unrelenting attacks on public education with House Bill 616. HB 616 “prohibits public schools and nonpublic schools that enroll students who are participating in state scholarship programs from teaching or providing training that promotes or endorses divisive or inherently racist concepts.”
The bill then goes on to state: “Specifies that “divisive or inherently racist concepts” include (1) critical race theory, (2) intersectional theory, (3) the “1619 Project,” (4) diversity, equity, and inclusion learning outcomes, (5) inherited racial guilt, and (6) any other concept that State Board of Education defines as divisive or inherently racist.”
How are teachers supposed to know what to teach? How can they be sure they’re not offending a student or their parents? Any individual may file a complaint against a teacher, and if the teacher is found to be in violation of the mandate, they could be stripped of their license, and the state of Ohio may withhold funds from the school district as well.
Nobody can teach this way. Instead of doing things to actually improve education and the life of young people, Ohio Reps. Mike Loychik and Jean Schmidt are more concerned about driving teachers away, gutting public education and creating for-profit charter schools. Many students are years behind due to COVID-19. Yet your preeminent concern is that somebody will be offended by something a teacher says? This is simply throwing red meat to the most pernicious and extreme of your supporters. Students, teachers, and school employees deserve better.
Scott Peterson
Solon
Scott Peterson is a teacher in the Twinsburg City School District.