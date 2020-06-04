I, too, look forward to reading the Cleveland Jewish News online.
About Fern Levy’s letter (“Stiller will always be a star,” May 22), which noted her interview with Jerry Stiller, I also interviewed an icon – Allen Funt. He created “Candid Microphone,” which evolved into “Candid Camera.”
In 1950, although I was a Cleveland Press copy boy, I filled in for the radio/TV editor. After we finished, he gave me an album of his then-radio version. I never played it for some reason. Some 25 years later, I was able to donate it to Cornell University because it was the only one in existence at the time. My only other interview was with radio disc jockey Alan Freed, the self-named “Moondog.” He created the term “rock and roll,” which is why that museum is located in Cleveland.
David Brown
North Bethesda, Md.