In your June 19 edition of the Cleveland Jewish News, we feel there is a very misleading title to an article about our Fairmount Temple early childhood center. On Page 17, your title article was “Fairmount Temple to reduce staff, cancels early childhood program.” For clarity, we have only canceled the 2020 summer camp program due to an abundance of caution in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Fairmount Temple is fully committed to early childhood education and is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 24, 2020, for the 2020-21 school year. Many new mandatory rules and best practices have been laid out by the Ohio Department of Health. We are taking time over the summer to be sure our building and classrooms are ready for the changes necessary. We look forward to welcoming our students and their families back to our program later this summer.
We have spaces available and invite families who would like more information to please contact Jane Mayers, director of the Fairmount Temple early childhood center at 216-464-1752 or jmayers@fairmounttemple.org
Jane Mayers, Director, Fairmount Temple ECC
Todd Silverman, President, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple