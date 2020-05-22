Remember Joseph Conrad’s admonition regarding greed in the 100-year-old “Heart of Darkness?” Well our dictator has updated Darkness with the following:
1. I know more than the doctors.
2. The coronavirus will pass over the U.S. (February 2020)
3. China did a great job in controlling the virus (January 2020)
4. China caused the virus (March 2020).
5. The virus crisis will be over by Easter.
6. Coronavirus testing is adequate in the U.S.
7. Testing swabs are made of cotton. (April 17, 2020)
8. You have nothing to lose by taking hydroxychloroquin, even though some have gotten worse and died.
9. There will be a vaccine by the end of this year.
10. No one voted for Dr. Fauci.
11. Keeping immigrants out will stop the spread of the virus.
12. The World Health Organization is conspiring against America.
13. It is OK for me and Mikey to not wear a mask.
14. Why shouldn’t Jared travel
interstate?
15. I never knew there were 34,000 deaths from the flu in 2019.
16. Wow, I like that elbow shake.
17. With the help of lapdogs, thugs and cronies I will prevail over the virus.
18. There is nothing wrong with the economy.
19. The virus is a hoax of the Democratic party.
20. The White House response to the pandemic is “unprecedented.”
Steve Wolotsky
Lakewood