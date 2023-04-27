With deep appreciation, we share our sincere gratitude for the Cleveland Jewish News’ support as the exclusive media partner of the Heights Schools Foundation’s April 16 event commemorating 50 years of Holocaust-themed education at Cleveland Heights High School.

The excellent coverage of the event truly generated community buzz and conversation.

We are confident that those who attended or joined via livestream will do their part to spread our ever-important message: Holocaust education, which includes a meaningful examination of the consequences of rising hate and the nurturing of respect and empathy for others, must be effectively taught in all schools.

Ken Myers

Mark Sack

Abbie Nagler Sender

Publisher’s note: The letter writers were among those responsible for planning the commemorative event.

