I live in Cleveland Heights and cannot imagine living anywhere else.
I believe in public schools. My family has been supporters of public schools since they left the cheder in Russia, but I love and adore my four grandkids, and I want the best for them. That is why I volunteer in the Heights schools and am able to report firsthand why I am thrilled that they attend the schools.
I volunteered at Boulevard and Noble elementary schools. At Boulevard, I worked with adorable 5 year olds. Some have stable lives, others do not. There, the staff works to meet all the kids’ needs. Boulevard is a well-oiled machine. There is no chaos in the halls, fighting or nonsense. I would be proud to have a grandchild go to Boulevard. I volunteered at Noble with fourth and fifth graders in an after-school program. Again, great kids and great adults working to help each child.
Last year, I started to volunteer at Canterbury Elementary School. There, I found kids, teachers and aids working together. I helped third graders who were behind in reading and kindergartners learning to read. I assure you, it was a wonderful place to spend my mornings.
Lastly, Heights High and as a volunteer for the League of Women Voters, where I registered 18-year-olds to vote. I saw kids eating lunch, hanging out with friends, behaving like imperfect teens. I always left smiling.
The Heights schools are looking for your support for the upcoming school levy.
Robin Koslen
Cleveland Heights