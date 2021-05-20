Our family has always been one to cherish and save our most precious objects. For example, we have an heirloom wedding gown passed down six generations, and worn by eight brides under the chuppah. It is safely packed away for the next bride and that’s another story.
Equally precious is our framed needlepoint golden goose, which was lovingly sewn by our mother, Esther Bialosky. This small in stature quacker is inscribed “For the first great grandchild” and has stood guard for 25 years and watched over 18 great- and later, great-great grandchildren.
As Esther stitched on, she wondered who would marry first? Who would have children? She wanted to be remembered by a generation she never met – to be part of their families and to be present in their lives so many years later.
Every nursery tells a story. The golden goose tells Esther’s story of raising her children on Cornell Circle and then later in Cleveland Heights, and family dinners and the lives we lived. It quacks of the memories that we cherish and now, in the nursery, we find quiet time to share. With this goose she binds us together in a beautiful unbroken chain that is a true tribute to the loving continuity of our family.
With more weddings and babies ahead, rest assured the wedding dress will be fitted again and the golden goose will crisscross the country to loving Bialosky nurseries. We can’t say it’s a rhyme, but the goose is sublime.
Janet Baum
Dallas
Reva Leizman
Beachwood