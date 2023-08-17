The Israel government proudly announced that it has evacuated 200 people from Ethiopia, mostly in the Gondor Amharic region, where fighting has broken out between the national government and the local militia. They are primarily the Israeli staff that helps support the 10,000 Beta Israel in Ethiopia waiting for aliyah.
Sixty members of the Beta Israel community, who were approved for aliyah for family reunification, will also be evacuated. However, what about the other 10,000 Beta Israel still waiting, many with first-degree relatives like parents and children in Israel? I know this firsthand because I have met many in Ethiopia, waiting to come to Israel, to rejoin their family in Israel.
In addition, the Israel Knesset approved no funds for the absorption of Ethiopian refugees in their new budget. This far right government, however, did find funds for new roads on the West Bank and for subsidizing yeshivas. Is there any doubt that if these were refugees from Ukraine, funds would be available?
The Beta Israel community left in Ethiopia is now in greater danger. The prejudice against them is real, and no one knows if the waring military units will be able to protect them.
Now is the time for Israel to provide more assistance not less. JDC and The Jewish Agency for Israel must also do all that they can to protect these 10,000 vulnerable members of the Beta Israel community, still in Ethiopia.
Kol Yisrael arevim zeh bazeh, “All of Israel are responsible for each other.”
David Goldberg
Shaker Heights