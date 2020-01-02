“Mayor of Menorah Park” Barry Henkin has a large fan club of his own. He has a smile for our 100-year-old mom, Miriam Stiel, each time he sees her. (“Dream come true for ‘Mayor of Menorah Park,” Dec. 20) The smile is always followed by a “hello beautiful” greeting which makes her day.
Barry loves his job and the people he works with. It is very special that the Menorah Park staff, CEO and community members are making his dream of meeting Reba McEntire come true.
Miriam Stiel and the Stiel Sisters
Beachwood