I refrain from citing the disturbing current rising statistics on antisemitic incidents on college campuses to which this readership is certainly painfully aware of. I rather imbue great appreciation for the various Hillel and Chabad organizations that serve our Jewish young people on college campuses.
For students away from home, these organizations offer a safe haven, comradery, Jewish and secular programming and events of the students own choosing. All are student-focused and in the case of Cleveland Hillel, even offer counseling services through Jewish Family Service Association for those in need, and unfortunately this need is formidable.
Further appreciation is extended to the Cleveland Jewish News for devoting a monthly news page on campus life and our local Hillel’s activities. Those who support their alma mater may want to also consider supporting a Hillel or Chabad on campus. As a Jewish community, we must never let these vital campus organizations, with the meritorious function they serve, falter.
Clifford Wolf, Trustee
Cleveland Hillel Foundation
Publisher’s Note: Clifford Wolf is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.