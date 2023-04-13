It is unbelievable to me the depths at which the radical “woke” leftists will go to destroy former President Donald Trump. The amount of never-ending, irrational hatred displayed by these weaponized hypocrites is insane. Their nonsensical, continuous diatribes against Donald Trump are completely hyperbolic and baseless. They are determined to demonize him as a pariah so that he will never run for president or any office again.
George Soros-backed Democrat District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who indicted Trump, ran on, and admitted, from the start, that he was out to get Trump. The latest, weak case attempt to indict Trump was an unprecedented political hit job, a travesty and a farce.
More and more common-sense Americans are finally beginning to see through the left’s politically motivated, divisive lies, distortions and disinformation. Socialism-Communism is at America’s doorstep. All Americans, no matter what their political affiliation or inclinations are, need to stand up and speak out against this dangerous, lawless abuse of power, before it destroys not only Trump, but all of our freedoms, and eventually our beloved America.
Joel Weiner
Mayfield Heights