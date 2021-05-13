Yasher Koach to Howie Beigelman, who recently initiated the formation of a committee of community leaders to create and pass Ohio State Senate Bill 372, the Holocaust and Genocide Memorial and Education Commission. It’s designed to create Holocaust public education programs.
While it will be important to guide and train Ohio’s administrators and teachers in this venture, it’s also important to recognize the many other ancillary Holocaust education programs, besides that found at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, to support educators. These include Facing History and Ourselves, the Anti-Defamation League’s Echoes and Reflections and Kol Israel’s Holocaust education programs. Kol Israel Foundation’s wonderful Face to Face program is designed to help students connect with both the Jews as a people and the lessons of the Holocaust to combat bullying, bigotry, hatred and antisemitism in their academic and social environments. Despite the pandemic, Face to Face virtually presented 90 programs to nearly 3,000 students in 30 schools during this past school year.
I believe we can agree the disappointing results of the January 2020 Pew Survey, showing a high percentage of adolescents and adults who are greatly misinformed about the Holocaust, suggest we cannot have too many Holocaust education programs that will support the Holocaust and Genocide Memorial and Education Commission in their work. This new commission will be a wonderful resource. Let us not neglect to recognize the array of resources, which we already have available, that can support it.
Sharon S. Fagin
Face to Face Advisory Board
Beachwood