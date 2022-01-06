Kol Israel Foundation is horrified to learn of the D.C. school librarian who told third-graders the Holocaust happened “because the Jews ruined Christmas.”
The librarian required eight- and nine-year old students to re-enact Holocaust scenes depicting digging graves for Jews, directed a Jewish child to portray Hitler committing suicide, and asked students to “shoot” their classmates. Meanwhile, she kept this “lesson” secret from parents and staff.
We praise the parents who protested this aggressively antisemitic action and laud the school for suspending the librarian. But we are pained by the damage this has caused students who are too young to question authority and understand the full context of the Holocaust. Such playacting may elicit extreme responses: fright in some children and, arguably worse, delight in others.
We must do everything in our power to bring fact-based Holocaust education to all schools in the hopes of stemming the baseless hatred permeating society. Kol Israel Foundation was founded by Holocaust survivors who immigrated to Cleveland more than 60 years ago and is now managed by their descendants. Our Face to Face© program teaches middle- and high-school students about the dangers of hate, intolerance and racism by using the lessons of the Holocaust. It includes personal stories from survivors or their descendants and is offered in three formats: virtually, as a field trip to our Beachwood site or as a classroom presentation.
We thank those who have supported our 2021 Soul of Kol campaign, enabling us to reach classrooms nationwide.
Hallie Duchon
Executive Director, Kol Israel Foundation