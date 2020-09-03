We want to add a major item to Erwin Froman’s obituary in the Aug. 28 CJN. (“Lorain County’s last Holocaust survivor pillar in community”)
Erwin tirelessly engaged with middle and high school students in Lorain County and across Northeastern Ohio for as long as we knew him. My daughter teaches English at Lorain High School and previously at Lorain Middle School. She could always count on him to speak about his Holocaust experiences to her classes.
He profoundly affected thousands of students with his talks, which he gave without notes. We were able to sit in on many of them and saw how they reacted. It was often a life-changing experience for these students as could be seen by how quietly and respectfully they would sit and listen. Once finished, students would rush to give him a hug, sign an autograph or have a photo taken with him.
Erwin was a real mensch.
Linda and Joel Keller
North Ridgeville