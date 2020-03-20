My husband, Leon, and I recently were fortunate to meet award-winning photographer Harry Borden on a cruise around Australia. It was our pleasure to sail with him as he introduced us to his book, “Survivor,” published in 2017.
Harry is from England and traveled the globe photographing survivors of the Holocaust. The book features people tied together by their experience and survival of one of the darkest moments in human history. Each photograph is accompanied by their handwritten note. The end of the book is a section providing information about each subject. This book conveys the dignity and humanity of each subject’s character.
“Survivor” is a unique and powerful testimony of what it is to live with memories of the Holocaust. This book should be purchased and placed on the coffee table of every Jewish home. “Let’s never forget.”
Ada Wilneff
Highland Heights