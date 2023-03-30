Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s postponement of judicial reform from his far-right wing agenda should give us a moment of relief. However, Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s compromise legislation may not be enough and a constitution may be needed.
The good news is two-thirds of Israelis did not support giving up their liberal democracy. Extremists provocateurs like Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich were temporarily sidelined.
Netanyahu should share most of the blame. He appointed Minister of Justice Yariv Levin and the Chair of the Law and Justice Committee Simcha Rothman, who guided this legislation. He knew their intention and chose them.
The underlying cause for the upheaval in Israeli society was that many Israelis were unhappy supporting yeshiva students that did serve in the military and paying high taxes to protect settlers living in remote settlements. Most Israelis supported it because of their respect for all Jews, regardless of their political or religious beliefs. Also, their Jewish ethic of protecting minorities and less fortunate.
When the debate resumes after Passover, the Israelis will still be faced with this divide.
Two times in Israel’s 3,000-year history, when the country was strong, at 75 years, the nation of Israel was divided by internal conflict not by an attack from outside. After about 75 years, the Kingdom of David and Solomon split, and were eventually defeated. After the Maccabees defeated the Greeks, their nation lasted 75 years before the country disintegrated and then was occupied by Rome.
Let’s hope as Israel reaches its 75th anniversary, history does not repeat.
David Goldberg
Shaker Heights