I am so glad to see that Friends of Horseshoe Lake is taking legal action against Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights for their failure to follow the terms of their lease agreement and obligations for Horseshoe Lake.
As a taxpayer and resident, I am outraged that the cities are agreeing to the destruction of the dam, when the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District has admitted that they will not pay for the necessary improvements to create the park in their ill-conceived plan or for any of its maintenance. Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights have acknowledged they do not have the funds to cover the improvements, which could easily run into the millions.
So where does that leave residents? We’re left with higher taxes to recreate a supposed recreation area. We would be much better served by restoring the lake and building a new dam so the community could enjoy what they once did, all while saving the taxpayers money. I hope Cleveland Heights, Shaker Heights, and the sewer district do the right thing and take the necessary steps to restore Horseshoe Lake and its dam.
Hal Madorsky
Shaker Heights