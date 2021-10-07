I have never written a letter like this to express my opinion of a political candidate. However, in the case of Beachwood Mayor Martin Horwitz, I find it my duty to state he has my whole family’s support.
I have never met a more caring and accessible city leader. I first reached out to Horwitz when news of the pandemic was exploding across the United States. I dialed city hall, and Horwitz himself picked up. I spoke as a terrified mother who had a teen working in Beachwood that Friday evening. He listened as I explained my fears, never interrupting. The mayor remained calm, then asked me my daughter’s name and where she worked. Five minutes after we hung up, she was called off work. I will never forget how responsive and caring he was to this panicked mother.
During the pandemic, I would call to ask this question or that about Beachwood’s COVID policies or any other city business. He answered every call directly, always available, informative and continues to lead our city in a positive direction during these pandemic years. He gave residents fun outlets like Barkwood and the community garden. He has a vision of Beachwood as a community with many new ways that we can all meet and interact as neighbors. Horwitz is an outstanding mayor, and I hope to inspire other Beachwood residents to re-elect him on Nov. 2.
Lisa Fullerton
Beachwood