As longtime Beachwood residents happily living in this city, we wholeheartedly support re-election of Martin Horwitz as mayor of Beachwood.
Examples of his excellent stewardship include: deft handling of the COVID-19 crisis; expansion of city services, including implementation of anti-flooding measures in vulnerable neighborhoods; enlargement of eruv boundaries for the observant community; and addition of community facilities, such as Barkwood dog park and the community gardens.
He promoted economic development to keep our tax rates among the lowest of nearby suburbs. Partnering with GE Current bodes well for future economic growth. His commitment to redeveloping Beachwood Place is evidence of his care and concern for the city’s future.
Horwitz creates an atmosphere of community, which is the key to a vibrant and safe city. His approachability and presence at nearly every city program and event emphasize his leadership.
Regarding integrity, it should be noted that city council unanimously voted to retain Horwitz as mayor when it was tasked to evaluate his performance during his first term. In contrast, the cowardly, anonymous distribution of misleading campaign literature by some of Horwitz’s detractors is the polar opposite of integrity.
To counter unsubstantiated claims of low morale at city hall, we refer to Horwitz’ website which posts letters from the vast majority of city departments expressing support of the mayor.
The voting public should weigh carefully all aspects of the candidates’ records before choosing our next mayor. We firmly believe that person should be Horwitz.
Paula and Mike Rollins
Beachwood