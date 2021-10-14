As 35-year residents of Beachwood, we urge our neighbors in the strongest possible terms to vote for Mayor Martin Horwitz. Our trust in his leadership goes back to his 16 years as a school board member, when our children benefited from his quality initiatives and careful management. As a former council president, he showed his talent for creating responsive programs – like senior rubbish assistance – to support our residents.
As mayor, he continues to deliver for Beachwood. We are all enjoying the new amenities, such as the dog park and the community gardens, and programs like the block parties. Horwitz brings knowledge, energy and dedication to everything he does with the city. He works hard and takes seriously his public service, ethics and involvement.
Anyone watching sees this in his day-to-day operation of the city. His plans for new programs and amenities such as enhanced youth and adult sports facilities, creative planning for Beachwood Place, and building a sense of community through public events, offer us a clear vision for his next term.
Horwitz is well respected by his colleagues inside and outside of city hall. On his website, he has posted unsolicited, signed letters from staff in nearly every department calling him “thoughtful, caring and inclusive,” “good-natured and kind-hearted,” and “a humble, modest and caring civil servant.”
This is right in line with the person we know. We are proud to call Horwitz our mayor and our friend. It is time to re-elect a proven winner for Beachwood.
Sharon and Bruce Epstein
Beachwood