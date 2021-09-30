When my husband and I decided to move with our three young children back to the Cleveland area from Miami after 20 years away, we wanted to live in a community that was diverse, had excellent schools and green spaces, and outstanding city services. After experiencing hurricane evacuations and flooding in Miami, we also wanted a place where local government was responding proactively to climate change and showing leadership and responsibility in the face of COVID-19.
After talking to Mayor Martin Horwitz about some of these issues, I felt confident that Beachwood was the right place for our kids to grow up. Under Horwitz’s leadership, our city is prioritizing sustainability, quality of life and community building like never before. In fact, I just signed up to throw a block party in October, using the Beachwood block party kits that Horwitz created. It is critical to re-elect Horwitz on Nov. 2 to keep the positive momentum of so many of Beachwood’s excellent new programs going.
I went to high school when Horwitz was a school board member, and saw him frequently at football games and school events, since my sister and his daughter were in the same class. I can’t think of a more supportive Beachwood parent or bigger Beachwood booster. He cares so deeply, and his knowledge of this community is so thorough and thoughtful. We are proud to live in Beachwood, and support Horwitz all the way.
Mara Leventhal
Beachwood