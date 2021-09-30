In 1985, I and five others from Northeast Ohio went to the Soviet Union to visit with refuseniks – Soviet Jews who had applied to immigrate to Israel and were denied exit visas. It was a grim period for those Jews trying to leave the country, which had roughly 3 million Jews at the time. Only about 1,000 a year were being allowed out, despite the worldwide campaign to “Free Soviet Jewry,” as the slogan went.