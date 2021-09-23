I first met Beachwood Mayor Martin Horwitz three years ago at a block party on my street. Unlike other city leaders, who came for a quick hello and left, Horwitz stayed the entire time. He listened and got to know us. Since then, I have come to deeply appreciate Horwitz, both for the upstanding person that he is and for his excellent leadership of our city.
Horwitz loves Beachwood and cares about every single person here. He does everything within his power to serve residents, resolve concerns and improve our quality of life. He pushes to find the best ways of doing things and doesn’t rest until a problem is solved. If you call him, he calls right back. He leads with heart and a moral compass.
When I walk around Beachwood, visit amenities like the pool or our new dog park, or interact with city employees, the experience is always wonderful. Employees are friendly, helpful and provide customer service that is above and beyond. This kind of culture comes from the top down. Horwitz’s leadership, responsiveness and respect for people are just what Beachwood needs. Please join me in re-electing Horwitz on Election Day, Nov. 2 or, better yet, vote early starting Oct. 5.
Chuck Candel
Beachwood