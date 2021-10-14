The Cleveland Jewish News debate between Beachwood Mayor Martin Horwitz and his opponent, councilman Justin Berns, illustrated a significant difference between the candidates.
Horwitz answered the moderator’s questions thoroughly, displaying great knowledge about everything happening in our city. He explained, for example, the many steps he and his administration have taken to improve safety at the mall, fix our infrastructure, and most especially to create new programs to bring our community together. He was very engaged on issues of business development including his recent success attracting the world headquarters of GE Current to Commerce Park.
Most importantly, he showed a consistent willingness to listen to community input and consider various points of view before making important decisions and recommendations. Horwitz’s enthusiasm and passion for our city and its operations came through loud and clear.
In contrast, Berns lacked fundamental basic facts. In one notable exchange, he criticized the city’s survey of residents prior to moving forward with deer management, only to be informed by Horwitz that the survey is required by the state. Berns made it clear he did not think surveys or resident input was necessary to run the city. Further, when it came to issues he has campaigned on, Berns appeared to have no plans or suggestions beyond what the mayor has already done.
Horwitz’s thoughtfulness, positivity and hard work have impressed me. He is experienced and capable. Please join me in voting for Horwitz.
Roni Wallace
Beachwood