As longtime Beachwood residents who have known Mayor Martin Horwitz for years, we are thrilled with the changes we have seen under his leadership. In four short years, he has launched a slew of new projects that are improving our community.
These include our beautiful new dog park, a bustling community garden and a successful block party program uniting neighbors across the city. He is expanding streetlights and upgrading storm sewers. And, by bringing GE Current to Commerce Park, he is driving the most significant economic development our city has seen in years.
Even during the pandemic, Horwitz’s smart thinking has made Beachwood a national model. He held vaccine clinics for first responders, distributed free masks to residents and instituted the Beachwood Delivers program to support local restaurants. Time after time, Horwitz has shown that he puts our residents’ safety and well-being first – and delivers what he promises. His character, caring and creativity have made Beachwood such a special place to live.
How do we know? People are moving to Beachwood as fast as they can. Houses sell before they even go on the market. Our neighbors are happy and proud of the city. This is because our mayor – who is an attorney and former president of city council and school board – has the experience and vision to get things done. We would not trust anyone else to lead Beachwood.
We are voting early for Horwitz. Please join us. Our city’s success is too important to risk.
Debbie and Andrew Hoffmann
Beachwood