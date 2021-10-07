I’m troubled by the tone of city councilman Justin Berns’ campaign for mayor of Beachwood. When Berns came to my door, I told him that my husband and I are strong supporters of Mayor Martin Horwitz. His surprising response to me was, “But, I am 51!” That’s it. He did not share anything more about his plans or ideas. He cited no additional qualifications. In these complex times, his lack of relevant experience or deep thinking about this race was very concerning.
Voters should contrast Berns’ thin resume with that of our current mayor, Horwitz. He is highly qualified, as an attorney with an advanced degree in technology, and former president of city council and school board with 26 years of elected experience. He is endorsed by the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, key county leaders and two women’s groups. Our city deserves someone who knows what he is doing and how to move us forward.
Horwitz’s list of accomplishments is long. He has steered our city through COVID-19, increased the safety of our Jewish community and is creating new economic development to keep our taxes low. He understands and respects all residents, regardless of age or background.
Horwitz has my vote for his skill, results and positive tone. Let’s not mess with success or risk all that we’ve built. Please join me in voting for Horwitz on Nov. 2.
Deborah Glass
Beachwood