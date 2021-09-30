Coinciding with the year 5782, we will celebrate the third year of the Beachwood East Eruv, which allows observant Jews to carry on Shabbat and Yom Kippur. This logistically complicated project – which many of us sought for 30 years – has meant a great deal.
Today, the expansion of the eruv is drawing new families to Beachwood. While the rabbis, volunteers and donors to Beachwood East Eruv were acknowledged, the eruv’s silent partner was Mayor Martin Horwitz. It was Horwitz who met with the utility company regarding the required wiring. Horwitz connected us with the building department to help with poles.
Horwitz and Rabbi Howard Jachter met to conduct the ceremonial transfer of property. As a key player, and seeking no credit, Horwitz assisted the eruv committee enthusiastically, respectfully and capably, showing great consideration of the Beachwood Orthodox community and our religious needs.
This fall, Horwitz is running for re-election. I am proud to support him. Working on the eruv project, Horwitz showed me he is a devoted, caring elected official, available to serve the entire Beachwood community. In a city with many different groups who turn to the city for support, we can trust Horwitz to understand the needs of our Jewish and non-Jewish residents, our businesses and institutions alike. Horwitz was there when our observant community needed help.
Now, I hope everyone will join me in supporting him in his election on Nov. 2, or by voting early starting Oct. 5.
Carol B. Stein
Beachwood