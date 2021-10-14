As a college student who cares deeply about women’s rights and racial justice, I am excited to be voting for Martin Horwitz for Beachwood mayor. Let me explain why.
Horwitz is supported by our Democratic candidate for Congress, Shontel Brown, and endorsed by three groups focused on advancing women and people of color, and fighting discrimination: the Cuyahoga Democratic Women’s Caucus, the Black Women’s Political Action Committee and the Cleveland Stonewall Democrats.
Horwitz has prioritized hiring women and people of color in our safety forces and throughout the city. He hired Beachwood’s first female firefighter/EMT, first Black fire inspector and first woman deputy chief of police. This means the world to me because it shows Beachwood families and their children that you don’t need to fit a specific template to be successful in Beachwood. In the community, he is working to celebrate and attract more women- and minority-owned businesses to Beachwood. Finally, and importantly, Horwitz supported the passage of Beachwood’s anti-discrimination ordinance.
His opponent, councilman Justin Berns, however, doesn’t seem very engaged or aware of the need to support diversity in our community. He was the only councilperson to oppose an ordinance to provide four weeks of paid parental leave to city employees. His lack of awareness on this issue is embarrassing and shows real disregard for our city employees and their families. It doesn’t embody what Beachwood stands for.
Horwitz, the endorsed Democrat, clearly shares our community’s values. Because of his commitment to the community, Horwitz is my choice for mayor.
Rose Hersh
Beachwood