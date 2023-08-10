Recently the American Anthropological Association initiated a boycott of Israeli institutions for higher education. This is my resignation letter. I thought it might be worthwhile to share with the community.
I am resigning from the AAA effective immediately. I have been a member of the AAA since 1984 ,and this was a difficult decision to make. While the AAA is my professional home, I cannot be a part of an organization that would boycott the Israeli system of higher education, that would sanction hate and that would ignore the very same behavior coming from myriad states and academies around the globe.
The AAA has misrepresented the vote by claiming a majority of members support the boycott when in fact only 37% of the entire membership voted. The association has caved to extremists who push an agenda that has singled out Israelis (and by extension all Jews), revealing this boycott as antisemitic. The boycott is an assault on academic rights for faculty and students and denies the opportunity to reflect and respond to a complex and difficult topic. I fear that this boycott will place Jewish and pro-Israel voices in a dangerous space where they can be easily targeted with hate crimes. The boycott continues to scapegoat my religion and ethnicity in a manner that has changed little through time and therefore, I must resign.
Jeffrey Cohen, Professor
The Ohio State University Anthropology Department
Columbus