Recently in the Cleveland Jewish News, the columnists were discussing shortening the game of baseball and how to do it (“Regina Brett: Baseball should take final yawn at speeding up game,” April 9).
In my opinion, there is no need to shorten baseball. A football game takes the same amount of time. Rather to make it more exciting, my way to do that is the following: all pitchers have to pitch at least six innings, so therefore, they will be tired and will give up more hits and the batters do not have to depend on one swing of the bat (a home run).
Meir Fishman, 13
Toms River, N.J.