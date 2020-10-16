Your readers often fail to look at facts that don’t fit their narrative.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg apologized for her inappropriate remarks about President Donald Trump. She crossed a line she knew was unethical. If she said that to her granddaughter (unknown since no one has seen a written statement from her granddaughter nor considered a possible misinterpretation by a Democratic National Committee hack), that is her private comment as a dying citizen. She had plenty of time when former President Barack Obama was about to step down and ensure a liberal reader of the Constitution judge.
History shows there has almost never been a candidate voted in when the president and the Senate aren’t of the same party. That was Senator majority leader Mitch McConnell’s premise and right to follow just as Democrats have in the past.
He warned the Democratic party getting rid of the filibuster for federal judges would entail him doing something similar and to their detriment. When you play with fire, you often get burned as did the Democrats/Obama. Instead of trying to find mental giants of various persuasions, the Democrats voted for a power struggle that may prove to be their loss of any leverage on the court.
Those who are worried about the loss of abortion rights are ridiculous. Many on either side of the aisle don’t want later-term abortions and the pill is working well before 10 weeks with more women using it during the pandemic. Much ado about nothing.
Diana Lee Luxenberg
Three Rivers, Calif.