I am sick and tired of the never- ending, unhinged vitriol against former President Donald Trump. Since he announced he was running for president, there has been a systematic, concerted campaign to demonize and destroy this man, despite how much he has helped make America stronger.
The radical Democrats’ hyperbolic charge of him “inciting a riot” is false and ridiculous. If there was any evidence of this, it would’ve come out already, but there is no evidence. For those that watch the obviously left-leaning, biased mainstream media, they probably don’t know or hadn’t seen the speech where Trump clearly asked his supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol “peacefully and patriotically.”
Regarding the latest impeachment attempt, there is an egregious denial of due process. The House decision to fast-track an impeachment without a hearing or calling witnesses, plus the procedure to impeach a president who is not in office anymore, may be constitutional. The Trump defense team ought to use actual footage of the leftist Democrats spewing out their own violent, inciteful rhetoric to expose their blatant hypocrisy. This impeachment trial is a political circus and a total sham.
Joel Weiner
Mayfield Heights